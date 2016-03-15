Guns N' Roses lineup confirmed by drum head?

A signed drum head appears to have confirmed the reunion lineup of Guns N’ Roses who’ll play their first shows next month.

The used snare skin has been autographed by Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer, and it’s dated 2016 twice.

It was donated by drummer to Sureshan Pather, who owns the Beast Of Bourbon bar in Brooklyn, New York. He’ll auction it at an event tonight (March 15), designed to raise funds for victims of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Pather tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “Frank is a dear friend and plays drums for my house band Mule Kick. He dropped the head off to me yesterday. It’s going to be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to the people of Flint.”

Responding to the popularity of a picture of the head, Pather says: “Frank just told me that the lads love the pic.”

Six Guns n’Roses reunion shows have been confirmed, marking the first time frontman Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist McKagan will have shared a stage since 1994. They play two sets at the Coachella festival along with two in Las Vegas and two in Mexico City.

It’s not known whether the six men who signed the head represent the complete GnR lineup, with speculation remaining that Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler could be involved in some way.

