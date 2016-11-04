Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed: Axl could fire me tomorrow

Dizzy Reed says he doesn’t take his job in Guns N’ Roses for granted – as Axl Rose could fire him whenever he wants.

The keyboardist, who has worked with the band since 1990, also admits he instinctively trusts the frontman’s decisions – and will always take his side in a rift.

He tells LA Weekly: “Axl’s the one that presented me with this gig. It was his idea. He gave me this opportunity. He could fire me tomorrow. I try and give him my best, my all, all the time.”

He adds: “If there’s ever any rift, I’m going to take his side. It’s not even a matter of agreeing or disagreeing. You can formulate all this stuff in your head and get worked up, but I know if I ask him about anything that doesn’t make sense, when he explains it, it sets everything straight.”

When asked whether lineup changes have affected his morale over the years, he replies: “It’s just drama in the workplace. No matter who is playing in the band, we work really, really hard to make it work.

“When Axl picks up the microphone, it becomes what it is – Guns N’ Roses. If you don’t believe that, you don’t have to be there.”

Reed left his band The Dead Daises alongside GNR colleague Richard Fortus for the reunion in January. The guitarist recently described Guns N’ Roses as very “intense” and more “focused” than ever.

It was recently reported that a guitar used by Slash in the early days of the band is expected to fetch $80,000 at auction this weekend.

Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017

South America

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

