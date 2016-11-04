Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed: Axl could fire me tomorrow

Dizzy Reed says he doesn’t take his job in Guns N’ Roses for granted – as Axl Rose could fire him whenever he wants.
The keyboardist, who has worked with the band since 1990, also admits he instinctively trusts the frontman’s decisions – and will always take his side in a rift.
He tells LA Weekly: “Axl’s the one that presented me with this gig. It was his idea. He gave me this opportunity. He could fire me tomorrow. I try and give him my best, my all, all the time.”
He adds: “If there’s ever any rift, I’m going to take his side. It’s not even a matter of agreeing or disagreeing. You can formulate all this stuff in your head and get worked up, but I know if I ask him about anything that doesn’t make sense, when he explains it, it sets everything straight.”
When asked whether lineup changes have affected his morale over the years, he replies: “It’s just drama in the workplace. No matter who is playing in the band, we work really, really hard to make it work.
“When Axl picks up the microphone, it becomes what it is – Guns N’ Roses. If you don’t believe that, you don’t have to be there.”
Reed left his band The Dead Daises alongside GNR colleague Richard Fortus for the reunion in January. The guitarist recently described Guns N’ Roses as very “intense” and more “focused” than ever.
It was recently reported that a guitar used by Slash in the early days of the band is expected to fetch $80,000 at auction this weekend.
