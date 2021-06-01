Guns N' Roses announce they're 'F'n back' with summer 2021 tour dates

Guns N' Roses have announced their US tour will take place this summer.

The rescheduled dates include 14 additional shows taking place over the US this summer. Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVN has been confirmed as support for the tour.

The tour will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and wrap up in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2-3, with 25 dates in total along the way.

Tickets for all new dates will go on sale at 12pm local time on June 4 at Guns N' Roses' official site. Tickets for all rescheduled dates remain currently on sale.

On the other side of the pond, however, Guns N' Roses have already knocked back their scheduled summer 2021 European tour dates to the summer of 2022.

The LA band’s London dates, due to take place on June 18/19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will now take place on July 1/2, 2022, while the group’s Glasgow show, originally scheduled for June 24 at Bellahouston Park, will now take place at Glasgow Green on July 5. Guns’ Dublin gig is now rescheduled to June 28, 2022.

Support on all European dates (except at the Sweden Rock festival) will come from bluesman Gary Clark Jr.

Check out full US tour dates below.

Jul 31: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 03: Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 05: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug 08: Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug 11: Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Aug 13: Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 16: Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Aug 19: Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Aug 22: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug 25: San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Aug 27: Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced

Aug 30: Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Sep 01: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep 04: Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley

Sep 08: Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Sep 11: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep 12: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep 16: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sep 18: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest

Sep 21: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 23: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 26: Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Sep 29: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct 02: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Oct 03: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena