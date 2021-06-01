Guns N' Roses announce they're 'F'n back' with summer 2021 tour dates

Guns N' Roses have announced their US tour will take place this summer.
The rescheduled dates include 14 additional shows taking place over the US this summer. Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVN has been confirmed as support for the tour.
The tour will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and wrap up in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2-3, with 25 dates in total along the way.
Tickets for all new dates will go on sale at 12pm local time on June 4 at Guns N' Roses' official site. Tickets for all rescheduled dates remain currently on sale.
On the other side of the pond, however, Guns N' Roses have already knocked back their scheduled summer 2021 European tour dates to the summer of 2022.
The LA band’s London dates, due to take place on June 18/19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will now take place on July 1/2, 2022, while the group’s Glasgow show, originally scheduled for June 24 at Bellahouston Park, will now take place at Glasgow Green on July 5. Guns’ Dublin gig is now rescheduled to June 28, 2022.
Support on all European dates (except at the Sweden Rock festival) will come from bluesman Gary Clark Jr.
Check out full US tour dates below.
Guns N Roses 2021 tour dates
Jul 31: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 03: Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug 05: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug 08: Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Aug 11: Fargo, ND – FargoDome
Aug 13: Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 16: Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Aug 19: Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Aug 22: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug 25: San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Aug 27: Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced
Aug 30: Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
Sep 01: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sep 04: Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley
Sep 08: Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
Sep 11: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep 12: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep 16: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sep 18: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest
Sep 21: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sep 23: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 26: Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Sep 29: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Oct 02: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Oct 03: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena