Guns N' Roses enlist Alice In Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood for US tour support slots

Guns N' Roses have revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey among those lined up in support of Axl Rose's band.

The LA rockers have also added two new dates to the US trek, with one show added in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PNC Park on August 18 and the other in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena on October 14.

Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available to purchase via the band’s presale today (May 31) at 10 AM local time, with the general on-sale kicking off on June 2 at 10 AM local time.

While tickets for the added Seattle date will be available starting from June 9 at 10 AM local time.

GN'R will begin their latest world tour on June 5 with a performance in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon. They'll then continue across Europe up until July 22, with a final show in Athens, Greece, before jumping across the pond towards North America on August 5 for a show in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium.

Following appearances at a handful of historic venues including Boston's Fenway Park on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24, the trek will wrap up on October 16 in Vancouver, BC.

As part of the lengthy run, Guns N' Roses are booked to play this year's Glastonbury Festival on June 24, and will also top the bill at Hyde Park's British Summer Time festival in London on June 30.

Guns N' Roses 2023 Global Tour:

Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel

Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain

Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain

Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 18: PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 14: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC