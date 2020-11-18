Guns N' Roses announce 2021 Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Guns N' Roses have announced they'll play eight shows in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Announcing the news on social media, the band proclaimed, "Stadium rock is back!", before going on to list the shows, which kick off in Australia's Gold Coast on November 6 before climaxing in Perth on November 24. A pair of New Zealand shows in Wellington and Dunedin have been squeezed into the schedule. Full dates below.

Currently it's uncertain when either country will fully reopen its borders, but tour promotor Paul Dainty is positive.

"We’re not doing this lightly,” he says. “There was a lot of consideration before we pulled the trigger. I’ve been doing this a long time. We wouldn’t be proceeding if we weren’t 100 per cent confident. There’s a lot of good news around with the vaccine and the like and we wanted to be optimistic and on the front foot."

"It sends a message globally that New Zealand and Australia have done an incredible job in managing the pandemic."

Dainty added, “It’s great for the fans, great for the stadiums. [Lots of] companies feed off this industry. I think there’ll be a lot of excitement. Stadium rock is back."

Guns N' Roses cancelled their European tour in May – the dates are now scheduled for June 2021 – and rescheduled their 2020 North American tour dates until Summer next year.

Tickets for the Oz and NZ dates go on sale on November 23, with a pre-sale for Nightrain members starting November 23.

Guns N' Roses 2021 Oz & NZ tour

Nov 06: Gold Coast Metricon Stadium, AU

Nov 09: Adelaide Oval, AU

Nov 11: Melbourne Cricket Ground, AU

Nov 14: Sydney ANZ Stadium, AU

Nov 16: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, AU

Nov 19, Wellington Sky Stadium, NZ

Nov 21, Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, NZ

Nov 24, Perth Optus Stadium, AU