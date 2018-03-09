Guitarist Tommy Church quits Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead guitarist Tommy Church has left the band just a day after vocalist Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, quit the Cleveland outfit.
Church, who had been with the band since 2012, has issued a statement which reads (via The PRP): “It is with a heavy heart tonight I announce that I have left Mushroomhead.
“I will miss all the crazy, loyal and most amazing fans and family I have made over the years and you will always have a special place in my heart.
“I wish Mushroomhead well in turning the page to this new chapter of life. It was an amazing adventure!”
In response to Hatrix’s departure earlier this week, the band have today launched a video titled ‘ThanXX For Nothing’ where they tease a new vocalist.
Watch the clip below.
Mushroomhead will head out on the road over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.
The band say: “All shows and the tour are still happening.”
Tour Dates
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Music Lynxx
|Mentor-On-The-Lake, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Alrosa Villa
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sherlocks
|Erie, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PM
|The Cove Nite Club
|Geneva-On-The-Lake, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trixie's Entertainment Complex
|Louisville, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PM
|Fubar
|Saint Louis, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shooters Sports Bar
|Texarkana, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Scout Bar
|Houston, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Trees
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jake's Backroom
|Lubbock, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Studio Seven
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hodi's Half Note
|Fort Collins, United States
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Oriental Theater
|Denver, United States
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Royal Grove
|Lincoln, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Spicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock Garden
|Waterloo, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PM
|The Cabooze
|Minneapolis, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The Annex at the Red Zone
|Madison, United States
|Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Route 20
|Sturtevant, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Odeon
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AM
|Pipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain Chalets
|Pipestem, United States
