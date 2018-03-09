Trending

Guitarist Tommy Church quits Mushroomhead

Guitarist Tommy Church has left Mushroomhead just a day after Jeff Hatrix walked away - band release video teasing new vocalist

Mushroomhead guitarist Tommy Church has left the band just a day after vocalist Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, quit the Cleveland outfit.

Church, who had been with the band since 2012, has issued a statement which reads (via The PRP): “It is with a heavy heart tonight I announce that I have left Mushroomhead.

“I will miss all the crazy, loyal and most amazing fans and family I have made over the years and you will always have a special place in my heart.

“I wish Mushroomhead well in turning the page to this new chapter of life. It was an amazing adventure!”

In response to Hatrix’s departure earlier this week, the band have today launched a video titled ‘ThanXX For Nothing’ where they tease a new vocalist.

Watch the clip below.

Mushroomhead will head out on the road over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.

The band say: “All shows and the tour are still happening.”

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PMMusic LynxxMentor-On-The-Lake, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PMAlrosa VillaColumbus, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PMSherlocksErie, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PMThe Cove Nite ClubGeneva-On-The-Lake, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PMMontage Music HallRochester, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMTrixie's Entertainment ComplexLouisville, United States
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PMFubarSaint Louis, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMShooters Sports BarTexarkana, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PMScout BarHouston, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PMTreesDallas, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Rock BoxSan Antonio, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PMJake's BackroomLubbock, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PMBrick By BrickSan Diego, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PMStudio SevenSeattle, United States
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHodi's Half NoteFort Collins, United States
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Oriental TheaterDenver, United States
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PMBlack SheepColorado Springs, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PMThe Royal GroveLincoln, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMSpicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock GardenWaterloo, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PMThe CaboozeMinneapolis, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PMThe Annex at the Red ZoneMadison, United States
Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PMRoute 20Sturtevant, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe OdeonCleveland, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AMPipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain ChaletsPipestem, United States

