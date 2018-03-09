Guitarist Tommy Church quits Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead guitarist Tommy Church has left the band just a day after vocalist Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, quit the Cleveland outfit.

Church, who had been with the band since 2012, has issued a statement which reads (via The PRP): “It is with a heavy heart tonight I announce that I have left Mushroomhead.

“I will miss all the crazy, loyal and most amazing fans and family I have made over the years and you will always have a special place in my heart.

“I wish Mushroomhead well in turning the page to this new chapter of life. It was an amazing adventure!”

In response to Hatrix’s departure earlier this week, the band have today launched a video titled ‘ThanXX For Nothing’ where they tease a new vocalist.

Watch the clip below.

Mushroomhead will head out on the road over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.

The band say: “All shows and the tour are still happening.”

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PM Music Lynxx Mentor-On-The-Lake, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PM Alrosa Villa Columbus, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PM Sherlocks Erie, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PM The Cove Nite Club Geneva-On-The-Lake, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Montage Music Hall Rochester, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Trixie's Entertainment Complex Louisville, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PM Fubar Saint Louis, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Shooters Sports Bar Texarkana, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PM Scout Bar Houston, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Trees Dallas, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Rock Box San Antonio, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Jake's Backroom Lubbock, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PM Brick By Brick San Diego, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PM Studio Seven Seattle, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hodi's Half Note Fort Collins, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The Oriental Theater Denver, United States Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PM Black Sheep Colorado Springs, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM The Royal Grove Lincoln, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Spicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock Garden Waterloo, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PM The Cabooze Minneapolis, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PM The Forge Joliet, United States Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PM The Annex at the Red Zone Madison, United States Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Route 20 Sturtevant, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Odeon Cleveland, United States Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AM Pipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain Chalets Pipestem, United States

