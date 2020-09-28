Guitarist Anthony Phillips to release Missing Links I-IV collection

Anthony Phillips is to release remastered versions of his four original Missing Links albums as a 5CD box set on November 27 via Esoteric/Cherry Red. The collection gathers the composer and former Genesis guitarist’s library and television music from 1976 onwards and also includes a 27-track disc of rare and previously unreleased material.

Phillips has previously said of his label deal, “Cherry Red has been going for 35 years at a time when most independents haven’t lasted. They’re a nice mixture of being very business savvy but with a lot of encouragement. I just feel it’ll be a safe place to have the back catalogue, and there’ll be a little bit more of a push to break out of the cult.”

The very first Missing Links was released as a limited edition in 1989 although that and the four subsequent collections have been out of print for several years.

This new anthology was put together by the guitarist and archivist Jon Dann and includes new sleeve notes.

(Image credit: Esoteric/Anthony Phillips)

Tracklisting

Disc One - Missing Links Volume One: Finger Painting

1 Force Majeure (1987)

2 Mountain Voices (1987)

3 Lord Of The Smoking Mirror (1987)

4 Sea Horses (1987)

5 Dungeons (1987)

6 Between The Rings (1983)

7 Evening Ascent (1983)

8 Streamer (1983)

9 After The Rain (1987)

10 Rottweiler (1983)

11 Sad Fish (1983)

12 A Song (1979)

13 God’s Chosen Car Park Suite (1986) Processional – Meditation – Cave Painting

14 Tropical Moon Over Dorking Suite (1985) Estrangement – Myra’s Dream – Reconciliation

15 Fountain Pool (1986)

16 Q. (1984)

17 Three Piece Suite (1984) To The Shrine – Through The Forest – Towards The Light

18 Boulevard Of Fallen Leaves (1981)

19 Land Of Dragons Suite (1989) Land Of Dragons (Part 1) – Kites – Harbour At Sunset – Dance Of The Crabs – Sand Octopus And The King Crabs – Do The Shrimps Know They’re Chinese – Land Of Dragons (Part 2)

20 And A Prayer (1979)

21 Tierra Del Fuego (1979)

22 Paradise Found (1979)

Disc Two - Missing Links Volume Two: The Sky Road A Collection Of Archive, Commission And Unreleased Album Material

1 Exile

2 Lifeboat Suite Opening Theme – Sunday Morning – Another Shout – Across The Sandbar – Storm Warning – Kim Waits – The Rescue Of The Janet C – Let Not The Deep Swallow Me Up – Closing Theme

3 The Bitter Suite part 1 – Part 2

4 Across The River Styx

5 A Flock Of Souls

6 Along The Towpath

7 The Sky Road

8 Tears On A Rainy Day

9 Tiwai: Island Of The Apes bats – In The Firmament

10 Wild Voices, Quiet Waters Suite Twilight On The Lake – Winterloons – Waterstar

Serenita

11 Timepiece

12 Field Of Eternity (Excerpts From The Original Version)

13 The Beggar And The Thief

Disc Three - Missing Links Volume Three: Time And Tide A Collection Of Television And Library Music 1992 – 1997

1 Amazonas

2 Peruvian Plains

3 Manatee Garden

4 Turtle Race

5 Indio Wedding

6 Underwater Forest

7 Fiesta Del Charangos

8 Slow Hand Sloth

9 River Chase

10 Sacred Kingdom

11 African Dream

12 Bedouin Train

13 Sandstorm

14 Kalahari March

15 Songoku

16 Schuan Journey

17 Slow Boat To China

18 Back In The Land Of Dragons

19 Shadow Puppet

20 Sea Jewel

21 End Theme For Five

22 Minnow Dance

23 Sunken Galleons

24 Haunting The Dark Sea

25 Time And Tide

26 Okavanga

27 Under Desert Stars

28 Lost In A Desert Night

29 Blue Lagoons

Disc Four - Missing Links IV: Pathways & Promenades

1 The Golden Road To Samarkand

2 Promenade

3 Sceptred Isle

4 Danza Cucaracha

5 Fallen Idol

6 Cascades

7 Sky Dawn

8 Misty Mountains

9 It’s All Greek To Me

10 Haven From The Sea

11 Heavenly Gene

12 Ironclad

13 Water Gardens

14 Night Train

15 Sleeping Giant

16 Sombrero

17 Irish Lament

18 Aurora

19 Without You

20 Sad Exodus

21 Summer Of Love

22 Light Rain

23 Halcyon Days

Disc Five: Extra Missing Links

1 Opening Theme For Five

2 Empire Of The Elephant

3 Great Rift Valley

4 Dwellers Of The Deep

5 Exile Link

6 Freeway Dude

7 Sumatra

8 Tears On A Rainy Day Link

9 Is There Anyone Out There?

10 Antibes Cocktail

11 Tropical Moon Romance

12 Sitar Pastoral

13 Wings Over The World

14 Stakeout

15 Bush Babies Suite

16 Sky Road Link

17 Citizens Of The Coral

18 Estrangement (Piano Mix)

19 Night Search

20 Granada

21 A Noble Spirit

22 In The Heart Of Africa

23 Malvern Hills

24 Flight Of The Snow Geese

25 Never Meant To Be

26 New Alchemists Suite

27 The Beggar & The Thief (Instrumental V)