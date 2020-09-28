Guitarist Anthony Phillips to release Missing Links I-IV collection

Anthony Phillips is to release remastered versions of his four original Missing Links albums as a 5CD box set on November 27 via Esoteric/Cherry Red. The collection gathers the composer and former Genesis guitarist’s library and television music from 1976 onwards and also includes a 27-track disc of rare and previously unreleased material.
Phillips has previously said of his label deal, “Cherry Red has been going for 35 years at a time when most independents haven’t lasted. They’re a nice mixture of being very business savvy but with a lot of encouragement. I just feel it’ll be a safe place to have the back catalogue, and there’ll be a little bit more of a push to break out of the cult.”
The very first Missing Links was released as a limited edition in 1989 although that and the four subsequent collections have been out of print for several years.
This new anthology was put together by the guitarist and archivist Jon Dann and includes new sleeve notes.
Tracklisting
Disc One - Missing Links Volume One: Finger Painting
1 Force Majeure (1987)
2 Mountain Voices (1987)
3 Lord Of The Smoking Mirror (1987)
4 Sea Horses (1987)
5 Dungeons (1987)
6 Between The Rings (1983)
7 Evening Ascent (1983)
8 Streamer (1983)
9 After The Rain (1987)
10 Rottweiler (1983)
11 Sad Fish (1983)
12 A Song (1979)
13 God’s Chosen Car Park Suite (1986) Processional – Meditation – Cave Painting
14 Tropical Moon Over Dorking Suite (1985) Estrangement – Myra’s Dream – Reconciliation
15 Fountain Pool (1986)
16 Q. (1984)
17 Three Piece Suite (1984) To The Shrine – Through The Forest – Towards The Light
18 Boulevard Of Fallen Leaves (1981)
19 Land Of Dragons Suite (1989) Land Of Dragons (Part 1) – Kites – Harbour At Sunset – Dance Of The Crabs – Sand Octopus And The King Crabs – Do The Shrimps Know They’re Chinese – Land Of Dragons (Part 2)
20 And A Prayer (1979)
21 Tierra Del Fuego (1979)
22 Paradise Found (1979)
Disc Two - Missing Links Volume Two: The Sky Road A Collection Of Archive, Commission And Unreleased Album Material
1 Exile
2 Lifeboat Suite Opening Theme – Sunday Morning – Another Shout – Across The Sandbar – Storm Warning – Kim Waits – The Rescue Of The Janet C – Let Not The Deep Swallow Me Up – Closing Theme
3 The Bitter Suite part 1 – Part 2
4 Across The River Styx
5 A Flock Of Souls
6 Along The Towpath
7 The Sky Road
8 Tears On A Rainy Day
9 Tiwai: Island Of The Apes bats – In The Firmament
10 Wild Voices, Quiet Waters Suite Twilight On The Lake – Winterloons – Waterstar
Serenita
11 Timepiece
12 Field Of Eternity (Excerpts From The Original Version)
13 The Beggar And The Thief
Disc Three - Missing Links Volume Three: Time And Tide A Collection Of Television And Library Music 1992 – 1997
1 Amazonas
2 Peruvian Plains
3 Manatee Garden
4 Turtle Race
5 Indio Wedding
6 Underwater Forest
7 Fiesta Del Charangos
8 Slow Hand Sloth
9 River Chase
10 Sacred Kingdom
11 African Dream
12 Bedouin Train
13 Sandstorm
14 Kalahari March
15 Songoku
16 Schuan Journey
17 Slow Boat To China
18 Back In The Land Of Dragons
19 Shadow Puppet
20 Sea Jewel
21 End Theme For Five
22 Minnow Dance
23 Sunken Galleons
24 Haunting The Dark Sea
25 Time And Tide
26 Okavanga
27 Under Desert Stars
28 Lost In A Desert Night
29 Blue Lagoons
Disc Four - Missing Links IV: Pathways & Promenades
1 The Golden Road To Samarkand
2 Promenade
3 Sceptred Isle
4 Danza Cucaracha
5 Fallen Idol
6 Cascades
7 Sky Dawn
8 Misty Mountains
9 It’s All Greek To Me
10 Haven From The Sea
11 Heavenly Gene
12 Ironclad
13 Water Gardens
14 Night Train
15 Sleeping Giant
16 Sombrero
17 Irish Lament
18 Aurora
19 Without You
20 Sad Exodus
21 Summer Of Love
22 Light Rain
23 Halcyon Days
Disc Five: Extra Missing Links
1 Opening Theme For Five
2 Empire Of The Elephant
3 Great Rift Valley
4 Dwellers Of The Deep
5 Exile Link
6 Freeway Dude
7 Sumatra
8 Tears On A Rainy Day Link
9 Is There Anyone Out There?
10 Antibes Cocktail
11 Tropical Moon Romance
12 Sitar Pastoral
13 Wings Over The World
14 Stakeout
15 Bush Babies Suite
16 Sky Road Link
17 Citizens Of The Coral
18 Estrangement (Piano Mix)
19 Night Search
20 Granada
21 A Noble Spirit
22 In The Heart Of Africa
23 Malvern Hills
24 Flight Of The Snow Geese
25 Never Meant To Be
26 New Alchemists Suite
27 The Beggar & The Thief (Instrumental V)