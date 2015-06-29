Grohl couldn't watch Cobain film

Dave Grohl says he couldn’t watch the Kurt Cobain documentary as he knew some of the footage would upset him.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer was interviewed for Brett Morgen’s hit film Cobain: Montage Of Heck, but the footage never made the final edit.

And as he lay in bed with his wife recently, she flicked on to HBO which was showing the documentary. But after watching 10 minutes of it, he became “terrified” of what some of the darker footage might have done to his state of mind.

Grohl tells the Washington Post: “All the footage of him as a child, I think that might make me sad, and then the dark stuff at the end I think would bum me out.”

Thinking back over his career, Grohl recalls the impact Cobain’s death had on him in 1994 and how he feared playing music would put him back in that depressed state.

He says: “I couldn’t even imagine getting behind a drum set, because it would just keep me emotionally in that place.” But eventually he got on with making the first Foos record and adds that “the simple love of making music” is what keeps him focused.

The Foo Fighters had to cancel their scheduled appearance at Glastonbury after Grohl broke his leg during a gig in Sweden. Their UK June tour and a date in Belgium were also affected.

Fans can sign a virtual cast online, with some of the messages eventually being printed on a real cast and sent to Grohl.