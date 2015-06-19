Foos fans can sign Grohl's cast

Foo Fighters fans are being given the chance to sign a cast that will be presented to frontman Dave Grohl after he broke his leg on stage.

He fell during the Foos’ show in Sweden last week and was treated backstage before returning to finish the set in a chair. Once the break was confirmed the band were forced to call off appearances at Glastonbury, Wembley, Edinburgh and elsewhere.

Creative agency EVB and web development group Bauscode have launched a website called Sign Dave’s Cast, where fans can send messages of support which will be added to a virtual cast.

The best 300 tags will be printed onto a real cast, which will be presented to Grohl.

Organisers say: “When a rock god breaks a leg, he finishes the show. When mortals sign his cast, they do it with the internet.

“Sign on Twitter by posting with #SignDavesCast. All posts will appear on Dave’s Virtual Cast. And as many as possible will be printed on an actual cast sleeve.”

Grohl’s decision to play the rest of the show in Sweden with his broken leg drew praised from fans and fellow musicians. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks dedicated the song Landslide to him, while Royal Blood said they would have tried to carry on, but would “definitely have cried.”