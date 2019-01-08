Greta Van Fleet, the world's hottest new band, are on the cover of Classic Rock

Greta Van Fleet have come from out of nowhere and suddenly they're the most talked-about new guitar band around. Are they poised to take the baton from the old guard of rock greats and carry it into the future? Find out in our exclusive interview.

Features

The New Wave Of Classic Rock

Far from being dead, ‘proper’ rock is having a real resurgence. We look at its recent rise, and at some of the artists poised to bring it on home.

Rival Sons

After years of hard graft and staying true to their retro musical vision, has their time finally come?

Motörhead

They arrived with barely with an audience or a future. Then they released Overkill and boarded a rocket to the moon.

Be-Bop Deluxe

Mastermind Bill Nelson reflects on musical adventures, flaming guitars and taking glam to shocked “hard, butch miners”.

Thunder

Danny Bowes and Luke Morley talk Frank Sinatra, swampy blues, going a bit ‘jazz club’ and playing golf with Scott Gorham.

Pink Floyd

We look back at the tortuous creation of one of the band’s most overlooked but important releases: Atom Heart Mother.

The Greatest AOR Albums Ever

Celebrating the very best of AOR from the golden age of the 70s and 80s. We also go beyond the hits and the household names to shine a light on the era’s cult classics and lost heroes.

Marcus King Band

With influences from all points of the musical compass and playing experience way beyond his years, he initially found it “hard to get people to take me seriously”. But now they do.

What's on your free digital download album

Bloodshot Records Sampler 2019

15 scorching tracks from our rootsy friends at Bloodshot Records bring much-needed warmth to these getting-colder days. Expect countrified tones, punk, blues and rock’n’roll all the way. Including Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis, Ruby Boots, Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, Cory Branan, Banditos and more…

Special Edition Led Zeppelin Magazine

This month marks the 50th anniversary of not only Led Zeppelin's debut album, but their first American tour. In celebration, this issue also includes a special additional magazine that tells the story of Led Zeppelin I and takes an in-depth look at some of those first US shows.

Regulars

The Dirt

The Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody scoops two Golden Globe nominations; Greta Van Fleet pick up a whopping four nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards; Mötley Crüe’s film The Dirt arrives in March via Netflix; Axl Rose taken “severely ill” during a recent Guns N’ Roses show in Abu Dhabi. The band are also rumoured to have been back in the studio… Welcome back Bernie Tormé, Electric Mary and Franke & The Knockouts, say hello to The Cold Stares and Puppy, say goodbye to Pete Shelley, Eddie C Campbell, Roy Bailey, Bill Caddick…

The Stories Behind The Songs: MC5

Kick Out The Jams was the incendiary call to arms that originally ignited punk’s vital spark in 60s Detroit.

Q&A: Steve Morse

Deep Purple’s current guitarist on Blackmore’s blessing, dealing with the haters and why guitar is the best therapy.

Reviews

New albums from Rival Sons, Thunder, Venom, Within Temptation, Slim Chance, Dog Eat Dog, John Garcia And The Band Of Gold, The Bevis Frond… Reissues from Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Europe, Sammy Hagar, Man, Family, Procol Harum, Ian Dury & The Blockheads… DVDs, films and books on Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Nightwish… Live reviews of Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, The Wildhearts, Killing Joke, Dan Reed Network, Hawklords…

Buyer’s Guide: Kscope Records

Which of the post-progressive label’s releases – including albums by Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson, Anathema and North Atlantic Oscillation – should you own?

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Inglorious, Mud Morganfield, Francis Dunnery, The Dandy Warhols and Mastodon. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Myles Kennedy

The frontman with Alter Bridge and Slash’s band on the special records, artists and gigs that will forever be of lasting significance to him.

Classic Rock 258 is available in UK newsagents now, and is also available to purchase online.