Greta Van Fleet take lessons on longevity from tour partners Metallica

Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka says he's learned a lot about longevity from tour partners Metallica.

The two bands have been on the road together in recent monts, with Greta Van Fleet playing a supporting role for Metallica's M72 World Tour.

And Kiszka says he's taken inspiration from watching how the thrash metal icons go about their business.

He tells Q104.3: "A really big one that's developed over the past few years, post-pandemic, has been our relationship with Metallica. What those lads do, filling up stadiums, they've had a lot of consistency and they have a lot of passion for what they do and they take it very seriously.

"And it's very fascinating to watch this group of people who have dedicated their entire life to doing what they do and doing it really well."

The bassist adds that Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is meticulous in his preparation for shows, including checking out Greta Van Fleet drummer Daniel Wagner's performance as part of his pre-gig ritual.

He says: "It's a lot of work, but they make it look easy. Lars was telling us that he really enjoys listening to Daniel's drum solo when he's getting his massage to loosen up before the show, and then he goes into his practice room and kind of jams out a little bit.

"They're very serious as far as their regimens go, and they eat the same things every day and they're right down to it.

"If that's something we wanna be doing when we're that age, I think that that's a pretty great standard to set."

The M72 tour continues through this year and into 2024.

