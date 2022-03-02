Greta Van Fleet announce huge arena tour across the US and Canada

Greta Van Fleet have announced a 42-date arena tour across the US and Canada.

The Dreams in Gold Tour will see the classic rock revivalists supporting metal giants Metallica at two stadium shows in August before embarking on a run of headline dates, with artists such as The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Crown Lands and Fruit Bats, playing in support on various dates.



Following their August 11 and August 14 Metallica supports in Buffalo and Pittsburg, Greta Van Fleet will launch their headline tour in Quebec City on August 16 and stay out on the road until the trek wraps up in Sacramento on November 12.

A pre-sale for fans and local venues will be live on March 2 and 3, followed by the general public on-sale on March 4 at 12PM local time. Tickets will be available on the Greta Van Fleet website.



View the dates below:



Aug 11: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 14: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 16: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Aug 18: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 19: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 22: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 23: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Aug 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Aug 27: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 29: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Aug 30: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 02: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 03: Boise ExtraMile Arena, ID

Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, ID

Sep 21: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 23: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Sep 24: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, SD

Sep 27: Toldeo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 28: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 30: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA

Oct 01: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Oct 04: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Oct 05: Albany MVP Arena§, NY

Oct 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 08: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Oct 18: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Oct 19: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Oct 21: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 22: Estero Hertz Arena, FL

Oct 25: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, CA

Oct 26: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 28: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 29: Birmingham Legacy Arena at The BJCC, AL

Nov 01: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Nov 02: Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Nov 04: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Nov 05: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 08: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Nov 09: Tucson Tucson Arena, AZ

Nov 11: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

