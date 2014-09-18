Gregg Allman to receive Classic Rock's Living Legend Award

Gregg Allman is to receive the Living Legend award at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour ceremony on Tuesday, November 4 at the Avalon in Hollywood. Previous recipients of the award include Black Sabbath, Jeff Beck, Lemmy, Jimmy Page and Alice Cooper.

“I am so very honoured to be receiving this award from Classic Rock”, says Allman. “The magazine is one of my favourites and they are always so generous to me and the Brothers.”

“Where can you start with Gregg Allman?”, says Classic Rock editor Siân Llewellyn. “The rock’n’roll world would be a very different (and far lesser) place without him. As a founding member and guiding light of the Allman Brothers Band and a hugely influential solo artist, Gregg has touched the lives of rock fans all over the globe for over four decades. I’m thrilled that we can call him Classic Rock Magazine’s Living Legend 2014.”

Greg Allman was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1995 alongside the Allman Brothers band, and in 2012 the group was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th Annual Grammys. Only last month, the band’s classic At Fillmore East (now available as an expanded set) was described by Classic Rock as “a cast-iron classic and the ultimate double-live album”.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Class Rock Roll Of Honour, and the first time the event has been hosted outside London. The show will be compared by Sammy Hagar.

Voting in the fan-nominated categories is now open.