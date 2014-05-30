Classic Rock's annual awards show is heading to Los Angeles

The tenth annual Classic Rock Awards will take place November on 4 in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted at one of Hollywood’s most historic nightclubs and music venues, The Avalon. It’s a venue that regularly played host to Frank Sinatra, and was the scene of the last ever live show by the Ramones.

“Classic Rock is thrilled to bring its annual awards show to LA for its tenth show”, says TeamRock’s Chris Ingham. “We have a special show planned for November 4 and it’s high time that the rock’n’roll folks of the City of Angels are able to experience what has now become one of the most celebrated music award shows in Europe.

“LA and Classic Rock magazine share an enormous spiritual connection and if we were going to move this show out of its London home for a year, then there was only ever going to be one city to host it. Roll on November 4.”

Recipients of previous Roll Of Honour awards include ZZ Top, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush, Alice Cooper, Lemmy, Iggy Pop, Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath and Jimmy Page.