Greenslade At The BBC collection to be released

70s prog rockers Greenslade are to have their BBC recordings from 1973 and 1974 released in a new two-disc set,

Greenslade At The BBC will be released in February through Repertoire Records and features two In Concert performances, both recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, one from 1973 and one from 1974, as well as the band's November 1973 Old Grey Whistle Test appearance and three different Bob Harris sessions.

Greenslade formed in September 1972 in the wake of the demise of Colosseum, by ex-members keyboard player Dave Greenslade and bassist Tony Reeves, with keyboardist Dave Lawson and drummer Andrew McCulloch, Greenslade made their live debut at Frankfurt's Zoom Club in November 1972.

The band released both their self-titled debut album and Bedside Manners Are Extra in 1973, both housed in eye-catching Roger Dean album sleeves and Spyglass Guest a year later, after which bassist reeves left the band to eb replaced by Martin Briley.

Greenslade recorded their very first BBC session for Bob Harris's Sounds Of The Seventies on January 1973, which was followed a few weeks later with their TV debut on The Old Grey Whistle Test.

Ypu can see th full tracklsiting and artwork below.

(Image credit: Reportoire)

Greenslade: Greenslade At The BBC

CD ONE:

BBC Radio 1 Sounds Of The ‘70s Bob Harris, recorded 10 January, first broadcast 29 January 1973

Duration: 14:38

BBC Radio 1 In Concert, recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, 5 April 1973, first broadcast 5 May 1973. Introduced by Alan Black

Duration: 30 minutes approx.

BBC Radio 1 Sounds Of The ‘70s Bob Harris, recorded 31 October, first broadcast 3 December 1973

Duration: 15:50

Total Disc One: 55 minutes approx.

CD TWO:

BBC Radio 1 In Concert, recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, 7 November 1974, broadcast 16 November 1974

Duration: 37 minutes approx.

BBC Radio 1, Bob Harris, recorded 6 November 1974, first broadcast 16 December 1974

Duration: 16:06 minutes

The Old Grey Whistle Test, 20 November 1973

Duration: 11:00 approx

Total Disc Two: 64 mins approx