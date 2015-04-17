Green Day reunite with original drummer at Hall Of Fame warm-up

Green Day marked their live return with a 35-song set at Cleveland’s House Of Blues on April 16.

The band – who’ve not performed since their appearance at the Perth leg of Australia’s Soundwave festival in March 2014 – recently announced this intimate show to serve as a warm-up for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction on April 18.

The band’s set took in songs from their entire career, including a hour-long set dedicated to the songs written when they were called Sweet Children. And, for added authenticity, Tré Cool stepped aside to make way for original drummer John Kiffmeyer (then known as Al Sobrante), who left the band in 1990 to attend university.

Check out the setlist and gallery below…

GREEN DAY: HOUSE OF BLUES, CLEVELAND – APRIL 16, 2015

