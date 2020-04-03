Green Day surprise everyone by releasing the Otis Big Guitar Mix EP

Earlier this week, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong starred on iHeart’s Living Room Concert For America to help raise cash for Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

He, along with his dogs, played an acoustic version of Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – but it turned out that Armstrong and his bandmates Mike Dirt and Tré Cool have been busy with other plans, as today they surprise-released a new EP.

Otis Big Guitar Mix features three remixed songs from their 2012 ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré! trilogy: Lazy Bones, Wild One and Oh Love.

The three-track EP is described as showcasing “big guitar in a way these tracks have never been heard before.”

Listen to the EP below.

Otis Big Guitar Mix is the first release since their latest album Father Of All… which arrived back in February.