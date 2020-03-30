Dave Grohl and Billie Joe Armstrong put a different spin on tracks... from their living rooms

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl was just one of the guests on iHeart’s Living Room Concert For America which was broadcast last night.

Elton John hosted the event, with other artists including Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong taking part to raise funds for Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grohl gave an acoustic performance of The Color And The Shape track My Hero, introducing the song by saying: “I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone, let them know. If you’re thankful for someone tell them. I’d like to dedicate this song to all the people out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this.”

Armstrong performed an acoustic version of the Green Day classic Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – a performance which also starred his dogs.

The concert is being streamed continuously and can be watched below along with Grohl and Armstrong’s individual performances.