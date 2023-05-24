Listen to members of Green Day, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys, Gogol Bordello on new charity single for Ukrainian freedom fighters

Members of Green Day, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys and Agnostic Front are among the musicians joining forces with New York punks Gogol Bordello on the newly-released charity single United Strike Back.

Proceeds from the collaboration, organised by Gogol Bordello's Ukraine-born frontman Eugene Hutz, will benefit Ukrainian soldiers who have lost limbs in the on-going conflict Russia has waged against their homeland. Hutz has previously organised secret concerts and provided donations for injured Ukrainian defenders.

Musicians collaborating on the song include former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, Green Day drummer Tre Cool, Fugazi bassist Joe Lally, Agnostic Front vocalist Roger Miret, Ministry guitarist Monte Pittman, Puzzled Panther and Sasha from Ukrainian band Kazka.



“Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters,” Hütz says in a statement.

Posting about the single on Instagram, the singer adds, “Punk & hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when it’s an entire nation … Much respect and blessing to every heavy hitter on the track for bringing their trademark powers to this meaningful collab.”

The chorus of the song features Biafra, Miret and Hutz singing:

"That's the way your palace crumbles

That's the way house of cards tumbles

That's the way dictator story ends

As we stand with brothers sisters

And lovers and our friends"

Listen to the song below:

Earlier this year, Hutz told Classic Rock, "Talking about war in Ukraine when you are there, and outside of Ukraine, it’s two very different things. Some people experience extreme devastation in occupied territories. However, it’s important to understand that the Ukrainian spirit, since the beginning of it, was nowhere near petrification. The rest of the world was running around thinking: “What is going to happen?” In Ukraine everybody knew what was going to happen: we’re gonna win. That’s what’s gonna fucking happen."

Metallica’s James Hetfield drew praise this week for recently visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers in a Colorado hospital. The singer was introduced to the two soldiers by Kelli Rohrig, co-founder of Limbs for Liberty, a local non-profit organisation founded to support Ukrainians who have been injured during the war.