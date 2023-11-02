"Let's thrash!" Green Day announce massive 2024 world tour celebrating 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot

Pop punk heavyweights Green Day have confirmed recent rumours that they are to embark on a world tour next year, with a host of North American, European and UK dates now officially announced.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool will head out on a tour of Europe and the UK from May to June 2024, including a few festival stop-offs, before landing in North America for a big stretch of dates between July and September that will take in the US and Canada.

In North America, support will come from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, while in Europe and the UK support will come from a selection of Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interruptors and Maid Of Ace.

As well as supporting new album Saviours, the tours will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of Green Day's breakthrough album Dookie, released February 1 1994, and the 20th anniversary of the band's mega-successful punk rock opera, American Idiot, which was released September 20 2004.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together," say the band. "So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

See the full list of tour dates below. For more info on how to get tickets, head to greenday.com. Saviours will be released on January 19 via Reprise.

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days - Hippodrome La Maura

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Earlier this week, Green Day confirmed a surprise show that will be taking place in Paris this coming weekend (Saturday November 4). The trio will be playing the legendary, 1,500 capacity Bataclan.

Speaking about new album Saviors, the follow-up to 2020's Father Of All Motherfuckers, the band state:

"Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years," said the band in a statement regarding the new album. "It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?"

The band recently headlined this year's When We Were Young Festival.