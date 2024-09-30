Green Day and UK coffee company Grind blend their talents to mark 20 years of American Idiot

In June this year, Green Day’s Punk Bunny Coffee teamed up with Grind to launch their very own Iced Matcha Latte.

It sold out within eight hours which has now led to a further collaboration in the UK, with the canned coffee back in stock, along with packs of Punk Bunny Coffee pods and beans with an American Idiot coffee tin - released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Green Day’s seventh studio album.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says: “The UK has been a second home to Green Day for 35 years. Some of our favourite memories are playing shows in every corner of Great Britain.

“Over the last few years, we’ve spent time at football games, recording our album Saviors in London and drinking English coffee. Partnering our Punk Bunny Coffee company with Grind is a natural way to continue the celebration of our latest album Saviors and the anniversary of American Idiot.”

Grind’s founder and CEO David Abrahamovitch adds: “Our partnership with Green Day in June surprised us as much as it surprised everyone else, but it was a huge hit and a really proud moment for us at Grind.

“To be part of the anniversary celebrations for 20 years of American Idiot is so exciting, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the next phase of this unlikely Grind x Green Day x Punk Bunny collaboration.”

You can grab the Iced Matcha Latte, American Idiot coffee tin and more coffee direct from the Grind website.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Green Day will release a 20th anniversary edition of American Idiot on October 25 on 2LP red & black vinyl, 4CD/2 Blu-ray, and a limited-edition 8LP/2 Blu-ray box set containing demos, alternative versions, live cuts, BBC performances and the Heart Like A Hand Grenade documentary.