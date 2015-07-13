Graveyard Dirt ex to launch Effe Lente debut

Former Graveyard Dirt and The Ghost Of Genevieve guitarist David Alfred Reilly will launch his solo debut this month under the name Effa Lente.

He plays all the instruments on The Effa Lente Configuration: Parts 1-4, described as “one long, continuous 44-minute track.”

Classically-trained Reilly says the work is “like a cross between a prog band and a film score” and that it carries influences from King Crimson, Muse, Opeth and others.

He adds: “Rather than following standard musical forms, the structure is more like that of a Quentin Tarantino movie – the start might be the end, and the resolution of various parts don’t necessarily happen immediately. Also, not everything in the music is about ‘the plot.’ It goes off at various tangents in between the main events.”

Find out more and hear audio samples via the Effa Lente website.