Graveltones damn corporations with Big Money video

The Graveltones have released an animated video for Big Money. The track is taken from Love Lies Dying, the follow-up to 2013’s Don’t Wait Down.

“Unfortunately this video is so on point that it breaks my heart,” says drummer Mikey Sorbello . “We’ve all at some point felt like a microscopic cog in someone’s catastrophic plan and sometimes we are without realising it. Costin [director Costin Chiroeanu] listened to the song once and immediately had a clear vision creatively where he wanted to take it. We had complete faith in him. I feel like the video heightens Jimmy’s lyrics in a really powerful way and you can watch it again and again and still feel something”

The Graveltones are on tour throughout the summer (dates below)

Tour Dates

Jul 16: Bukta Festival, Tromso, Norway Jul 18: July Highland Games Festival, Pfalzen, Italy Sep 05: Jersey Live, Jersey Sep 12: Austria Festival Sep 16: London, Scala Sep 17: Bristol, Exchange Sep 18: Cardiff, Fuel Bar Sep 19: Birmingham, Rainbow Sep 24: Norwich, Waterfront Sep 25: Doncaster, Diamond Live Sep 29: York, Fibbers Sep 30: Preston, Ferret Oct 01:Reading, District Oct 02: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms Oct 10: Hackney, Wonderland Oct 15: London, Jazz Café Oct 17: Great Yarmouth, Crush Festival