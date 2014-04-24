Grave Digger detail 17th album

German metal veterans Grave Digger will release 17th album Return Of The Reaper in July, they’ve confirmed.

And mainman Chris Boltendahl has confirmed there’s a reason behind revisiting the title of 1993 release The Reaper – it’s because the new work is a deliberate return to their classic sound.

The 12-track follow-up to 2012’s Clash Of The Gods comes with artwork by Gyula Havancsak, who’s been working with the band since 2004.

Return Of The Reaper hits shelves on July 14 in the UK and most of Europe; July 11 in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Finland and Benelux; and July 15 in the USA and Canada. The band will tour Europe in the coming months.

Tracklist