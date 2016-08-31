Graham Nash won't rule out Crosby, Stills and Nash return

Graham Nash says he won’t rule out a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young reunion – despite previously saying the band had “no” future.

The singer-songwriter has been embroiled in a bitter fight with David Crosby, who he claims has been “awful” to him over the past two years, after he’d previously opened a rift with Neil Young. Crosby later claimed the “inaccuracies” and “misinformation” of Nash’s 2013 memoir Wild Tales: A Rock & Roll Life had contributed to their spat.

The feud reached boiling point last year when the pair had a physical altercation onstage, with Nash insisting Crosby “single-handedly tore the heart out of CSNY and CSN.”

But he now appears to have softened his stance on a comeback, after he was told Young hinted at the possibility of future CSNY activity.

Nash tells Rolling Stone: “Well, he’s right, you never know. There have been times when I’ve been so pissed at us all for wasting time and not getting on with the job that I wouldn’t talk to any of them.

“But if Crosby came and played me four songs that knocked me on my ass, what the fuck am I supposed to do as a musician, no matter how pissed we are at each other?”

Crosby is currently touring North America, while Young is scheduled to play California’s Desert Fest alongside The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Roger Waters this October.

Crosby Stills Nash & Young: CSNY 1974