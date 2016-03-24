David Crosby takes aim at ‘inaccuracies’ in Graham Nash book

David Crosby has pointed to Graham Nash’s memoir as one of the reasons behind the pair’s two-year feud.

Earlier this month, Nash insisted that Crosby, Stills And Nash were over, saying Crosby had been “awful” towards him over the last 24 months.

But Crosby says the content of Nash’s 2013 memoir Wild Tales: A Rock & Roll Life has contributed to their spat.

He tells The San Diego Union-Tribune: “Graham’s book is full of inaccuracies and chock-full of misinformation. When he handed an advance copy to me, he said, ‘It’s too late to change anything, but here it is.’

“I was very unhappy about it. It’s a very shallow, very self-serving book – and full of BS. Chock-full.”

He takes issue with other excerpts from the book including a claim about Crosby’s behaviour while the band were on tour.

In the book, Nash wrote: “Often I would knock on Crosby’s hotel door, which he kept propped open with a security jamb, and he’d be getting oral sex from two women – all while he was talking and doing business on the phone and rolling joints and smoking and having a drink.”

Crosby responds: “Not true. I don’t drink. I don’t roll joints when I’m getting oral sex. I wouldn’t have left the door open. It sounds good in his book. He did that, repeatedly, and said things that were not true because they would sell the book.”

Crosby has three dates remaining on his North American tour.

Mar 25: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Mar 26: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort & Casino, AZ

Mar 27: Santa Fe The Lensic Performing Arts Center, NM