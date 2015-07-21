Graham Bonnet to release free EP

Graham Bonnet has released the first track from a free EP of six live songs.

Escape From Alcatraz: Alive In Japan will be made available to stream and download, one track at a time, via Soundcloud, but won’t be released on any physical formats. All Night Long is the first song to be released.

The former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and Michael Schenker Group singer said earlier this year that he hoped to release a follow-up to his last solo album, 1999’s The Day I Went Mad.

He also confirmed the lineup of his Graham Bonnet Band will feature bassist Beth-Ami Heavenstone, drummer Chase Manhattan and guitarist Conrado Pesinato.

Bonnet and Michael Schenker reunited on stage during their joint tour of Japan in June.

Graham Bonnet, live in Glasgow