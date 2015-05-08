Bonnet and Schenker set for live reunion

Graham Bonnet and Michael Schenker will reunite on stage during their joint tour of Japan next month.

The pair worked together on the Michael Schenker Group’s 1982 album Assault Attack. But Bonnet left after the recording sessions, having played just one gig with MSG.

Last year, Schenker said he was open to working with the singer again. And with the Graham Bonnet Band and MSG touring Japan together in June, Bonnet – who has completed his band’s lineup – will perform some of the tracks from Assault Attack with Schenker’s band.

Bonnet says: “We know that this record holds a very special place for many fans, especially in Japan, so this will make the debut shows of the new band even more special.”

Bonnet has named Chase Manhattan as his band’s new drummer, joining bassist Beth-Ami Heavenstone and guitarist Conrad Pesinato.

He has also confirmed the release of a debut two-track EP called My Kingdom Come, which includes a writing contribution from Rainbow collaborator Russ Ballard. It will be released ahead of the tour, which kicks off in Osaka on June 14.