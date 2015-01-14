Graham Bonnet plans solo record

Graham Bonnet has hailed his band as the “perfect” group to record a new record with.

The former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and Michael Schenker Group singer reveals plans to finally release a follow-up to his last solo album, 1999’s The Day I Went Mad.

Confirming his new-look Graham Bonnet Band – which features bassist Beth-Ami Heavenstone and guitarist Conrado Pesinato – Bonnet says: “It has been a while since I last released a full-length album, but this band is the perfect group of musicians to do just that. We also are planning on getting out there and performing live all over the world in 2015 and beyond.

“I am looking forward to seeing all my fans, and with the Graham Bonnet Band we will be playing the songs you all want to hear the way you know them, plus some of the new material we are currently working on, which fits in very well with the classic tracks.”

Bonnet toured the UK last year, including a stop in Glasgow.