The Chicago Department Of Public Health has issued a rabid bat warning after fans attending a show by jam band Goose reported seeing bats flying near the lighting rig.

According to the CDPH, the "possible" exposure occurred during the band's September 12 concert at the 5000-capacity Salt Shed, located in West Town, Chicago. The show was the second of three sold-out shows at the venue.

"If you attended the concert and were bitten or scratched by a bat, or if you had direct contact with a bat, contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), says the CDPH. "Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis consists of a dose of human rabies immune globulin and four doses of vaccine, which is highly effective in preventing rabies."

The CDPH also warns that, "bats in and around Chicago have been found to carry rabies, although not all bats carry rabies," and that, "bats have very small teeth. Therefore, a bite from a bat may not be felt and may leave marks that are not easily seen."

Anyone at the show not bitten by a bat does not need to seek medical attention.

Earlier this year, The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat during a show in a performance at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. She subsequently underwent a course of rabies shots.

Goose's most recent studio album, Dripfield, came out in 2022. The band have also released a swiftly growing number of live albums, one of which was recorded at the Salt Shed in 2023. Their next date is at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN, on October 24. Full dates below.

Goose: Fall Tour 2024

Oct 24: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Oct 25: Winston-Salem Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NC

Oct 26: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

Oct 29: Miami Beach The Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Oct 30: Miami Beach The Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Oct 31: St. Petersburg The St. Pete Pier, FL

Nov 01: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 02: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 07: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Nov 08: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 09: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 10: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 12: Washington The Anthem, DC

Nov 13: Washington The Anthem, DC

Dec 13: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 14: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 30: Austin Moody Center, TX

Dec 31: Austin Moody Center, TX

Get Goose tickets.