Good Charlotte back with Makeshift Love

Good Charlotte have released a lyric video for their track Makeshift Love.

It marks the first material from Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Billy Martin, Paul Thomas and Dean Butterworth since 2010, when they launched their fifth album Cardiology.

The track is available to purchase via iTunes and stream via Apple Music and has been launched to coincide with their upcoming show at the Troubadour, Los Angeles on November 19.

Last year, the Madden brothers released Greetings From California.

Benji Madden said of the record: “The idea was to not hide behind a band name or a genre, but rather to write some songs, and find someone to record them and help us deliver the truest picture of who we are musically.”