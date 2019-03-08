GOLD premiere new single Why Aren't You Laughing?

Dutch alt-rock group GOLD have released a video for new single Why Aren't You Laughing? exclusively with Louder.

It's the latest single to be taken from their upcoming album of the same name, the follow up to 2017's Optimist. Why Aren't You Laughing? (album) will be released on 5 April via Artoffact Records.

The band are releasing the single today to mark International Women’s Day. With a title inspired by the types of unsolicited remarks levied at women day by day, the track hopes to draw the negative attention women field into sharp focus. The song is described as "a feminist statement, as well as a protest against the decline of civilisation".

"Being a woman is often seen as a role," GOLD’s co-founder/co-songwriter Milena Eva tells Louder of the song. "And as such she is often portrayed as a stereotype, not least in the rock and metal scenes. The role of the mother, the daughter, the girlfriend, the vixen, the witch, the dominatrix, etc.

"The feminism in the video of Why Aren’t You Laughing? is all about reducing womanhood to what it is: being a woman. It's also about emasculating types of normal behavior that are often regarded as unladylike, without caricaturing it.

"It’s about eating something without sexualising it, it’s about being tough without becoming a boy, it’s about being a girl among girls in contrast to the rock scene where the girl is often portrayed a rarity in a man’s world."

The video follows Eva as she visits a variety of women from her local area. The video was made by Bart Kalkman, the concept concocted by Eva.

Why Aren't You Laughing? will be released on 5 April and is available for pre-order now. GOLD head out on tour in April, check full dates at the bottom of the page.

Apr 12: Tilburg, Roadburn Festival, NL

Apr 25: Berlin, Urban Spree, DE

Apr 26: Warszawa, Chmury, PL

Apr 27: Kraków, Kwadrat, PL

Apr 28: Wien, Arena, AT

Apr 29: Ljubljana, Gromka, SI

Apr 30: Linz, KAPU, AT

May 01: Jena, Kassablanca, DE

May 02: Köln, MTC, DE

May 03: Lille, La Brulle Café, FR

May 04: Zottegem, Maboel/Klsjr, BE

May 10: Giessen, Post Valley Festival, DE

May 11: Utrecht, Doomstad/EKKO, NL

May 17: Lohr, Umsonst Und Drinnen, DE

June 23: Clisson, Hellfest, FR