Gojira reveal trio of UK summer shows

French metal heroes Gojira have announced that they’ll play three shows in England this summer.

They’ll play in Birmingham’s O2 Academy on June 29, London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 30 and wrap up with a performance at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on July 1.

Tickets for all three shows will go on general sale this coming Friday (February 8) at 10am, with special guests to be revealed in due course.

Last month, Gojira released a video of their entire set from Poland's Pol'And'Rock Festival, which took place in August last year.

Watch the full 76-minute set below.

Prior to the trio of English shows, Gojira will play at Chicago Open Air on May 18 and Hellfest in Clisson, France, on June 21.