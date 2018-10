Gojira have released a live video for their track Ocean Planet.

The song originally appeared on their 2005 album From Mars To Sirius and was filmed at this year’s Musilac Festival at Aix-Les-Bains, France.

Four of the band’s albums are to be re-released on vinyl in January. The Link, From Mars To Sirius, The Way Of All Flesh and The Link Alive will be issued on various colours via Listenable Records.

The French outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage.