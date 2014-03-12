Gojira: New Album Is 'More Personal'

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier has opened up on the way his lyrics have evolved for the band’s next album.

The follow-up to 2012′s brilliant _L’Enfant Sauvage _is tentatively scheduled to arrive before year’s end, and Joe appeared on the Metal Hammer Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio last night to let us know how it’s all coming along.

“Something I started with L’Enfant Sauvage was that I talked more precisely about my demons,” he notes. “Before, I was just talking about fear in general, when you get stuck in a situation inside. Now, I go deeper. It’s becoming more personal. I’m not scared to talk about my fear, my jealousy and my weaknesses in a more precise way.”