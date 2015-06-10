Gojira aim for 2016 release

Gojira are aiming to release their sixth album next year, frontman Joe Duplantier reports.
They French outfit previously announced they’d begun work on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage in New York. But they originally planned to have it out in October this year.
Duplantier tells Rock Sverige: “We’re thinking early next year. I want to say it’s more straight to the point. That’s what we’re doing – getting rid of layers and complicated things, just to keep the core of the idea.
“There’s always an idea behind a song, and sometimes it gets too crowded. This time, I think we really found a balance. It’s very powerful and exciting.”
His brother, drummer Mario, adds: “The drums are done, almost all the guitars, so we need the bass and the vocals at this point.”
Meanwhile, Gojira have called off gigs in Poland and Russia due to a family emergency. Shows scheduled in Krakow tonight (June 10), Moscow on June 13 and St Petersburg on June 14 have been postponed. They aim to resume their tour in Finland on June 16. They play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
Tour dates
Jun 16: Circus, Helsinki, Finland
Jun 18: Tyrol, Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 19: Tons Of Rock, Halden, Norway
Jun 20: Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark
Jul 04: Les Feux de l’Été, Saint Prouant, France
Jul 06: Rockhal Esch Sur, Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 08: Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, Switzerland
Jul 10: Musilac Festival, Aix Les Bains, France
Jul 11: Kristonfest, Bilbao, Spain
Jul 12: Arena, Madrid, Spain
Jul 13: MEO Arena Sala Tejo , Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 15: Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 17: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium
Jul 28: Festival Emmaus, Lescar, France
Aug 08: Heavy Montreal 2015, Montreal, Canada
Aug 24: Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands
Aug 25: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands
Aug 27: The Limelight, Belfast, UK
Aug 28: The Academy, Dublin, Ireland
Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK
Sep 19: Rock in Rio , Brazil
Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder, Santiago, Chile