Godsticks To Headline Fusion 2018 in March

Godsticks will headline a new prog all dayer entitled Fusion 2018 which takes place at Stourport Civic Centre on March 31.

The Welsh prog quartet will headline a bill that also features IT, Quiet Wish, Midnight Sun, Buzz Elliott, Tirith, Apostles Of Chaos, Sonic Tapestry and Servants Of Science.

Fusion 2018, subtitled “a one-day celebration of music without boundaries” is the brainchild of Steve Gould, better known as prog DJ The Progmeister on Stafford-based radio station Midlands Metalheads.

“After HRH Prog in November I had the crazy idea of organising my own event. We now have nine acts,” Steve told Prog. “My dad passed away just before Christmas last year, so I have opted to run the event for charity - Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust, as my father had asbestosis.”

Tickets for Fusion 2018 cost £25 and are available by calling 01299 823339.