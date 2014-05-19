Godsmack, Venom and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

Bloody hell it's nice outside, isn't it? But what are you supposed to do for fun when the sun goes down? Try turning on TeamRock Radio and blasting some of the best heavy metal into your lugholes.

Tonight we’ll be treating the world’s radiowaves to the debut album from alt metal heroes Godsmack. And they’ll be joined by some of our favourites from Venom, Devil You Know, Prong, Pride & Glory, Death Destruction, Elf, Clutch and Sonata Arctica.

And tonight we’ll be be looking at the overwhelming response we had to our quest to find the worst films around. Our money is still on The Devil Wears Prada – possibly the most misleading movie title ever.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.