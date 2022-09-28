Godsmack drop first new music in four years with new song Surrender

Godsmack have returned with powerful new single, Surrender. The track serves as the first glimpse of the band's forthcoming eighth studio album, which does not yet have a title or official release date.

It additionally marks the Massachusetts-formed metal heavyweights' first new music in four years, since the release of their acclaimed 2018 album, When Legends Rise.

Surrender is a melancholic hard rock epic that features brooding and contemplative lyrics such as 'I’m done wasting time / I’m so sick of your lies / And every time you seem to change your mind / Manipulate - So quick to hate / A true master of your art you demonstrate".

Speaking of the new track, vocalist and guitarist Sully Erna says: "Surrender is a very cut and dry song. It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other.

"At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag.”

Listen to Surrender below:

Back in April, Erna revealed that Godsmack's upcoming record might be their last. While speaking to the Orlando-based radio station 101.1 WJRR (opens in new tab), the frontman opened up about the band's schedule and future plans.

"We’ll be back [in the] first quarter of ‘23 with a new record,” Erna confirmed. “The record’s finished; we’re done recording it. You should probably be hearing new music by summertime — mid-to-late summer — and then following it up with a second single and the full record by the top of ’23. That’s the plan.”

Then, of the record possibly being their last release, he adds, "we’re just gonna hit it one more time hard and heavy. And I’ve gotta tell you, this might be the last one for us — it might be the last record for us.”

