Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold set for first Las Rageous festival

Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold have been confirmed as the headline acts for a new metal festival titled Las Rageous.

It’ll take place in downtown Las Vegas on April 21 and 22 and feature two stages, a food truck village and wandering performers.

Also joining the bill are Killswitch Engage, Anthrax, Mastodon, Coheed And Cambria, Of Mice & Men, Devil Wears Prada, Breaking Benjamin, Eagles Of Death Metal, All That Remains and Escape The Fate.

It’ll run from 4pm - midnight both days, with headliners hitting the stage at 10pm.

President of Live Nation Las Vegas, Kurt Melien tells the Las Vegas Review Journal: “Rock and metal have always done well in Vegas, yet there hasn’t necessarily been a brand or an avenue to present rock or metal in one big place.

“We felt like it could easily be done if we just worked on it.”

He adds: “We scheduled this particular weekend knowing that Welcome To Rockville was two weeks later and then Carolina Rebellion was the following weekend. We absolutely took a nod from these regional festivals that were happening around the country in metal and thought that Vegas is even an better place to do this.”

Attendance will be capped at 10,000 each day, with tickets on sale from 10am on February 3.