Godsmack announce rescheduled European tour dates

Godsmack have announced details of their rescheduled UK and European tour.
The band were forced to scrap the original dates which were due to take place in October and this month due to the unexpected death of guitarist Tony Rombola's son, Joe Fay.
Godsmack promised they’d return in early 2019 – and that’s exactly what they’ve announced today.
The run of European shows in support of the band’s seventh studio album When Legends Rise will now get under way at London’s O2 Forum on February 27 and wrap up with a performance at the Arenele Romane in Bucharest on March 31.
In addition, Godsmack have added a second night in Cologne due to high demand.
Like A Storm will support on the 20-date tour.
Find a full list of dates below.
Godsmack 2019 European tour dates
Feb 27: London O2 Forum, UK
Feb 28: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Mar 01: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 06: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Mar 07:Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 08: Munich Tonhalle, germany
Mar 10: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 13: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Mar 17: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway
Mar 19: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Mar 21: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark
Mar 22: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Mar 24: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Mar 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Mar 27: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 28: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Mar 30: Sofia Arena, Bulgaria
Mar 31: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
