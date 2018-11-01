Godsmack announce rescheduled European tour dates

Godsmack have announced details of their rescheduled UK and European tour.

The band were forced to scrap the original dates which were due to take place in October and this month due to the unexpected death of guitarist Tony Rombola's son, Joe Fay.

Godsmack promised they’d return in early 2019 – and that’s exactly what they’ve announced today.

The run of European shows in support of the band’s seventh studio album When Legends Rise will now get under way at London’s O2 Forum on February 27 and wrap up with a performance at the Arenele Romane in Bucharest on March 31.

In addition, Godsmack have added a second night in Cologne due to high demand.

Like A Storm will support on the 20-date tour.

Find a full list of dates below.

Godsmack 2019 European tour dates

Feb 27: London O2 Forum, UK

Feb 28: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 01: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 06: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Mar 07:Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 08: Munich Tonhalle, germany

Mar 10: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 13: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 17: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Mar 19: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Mar 21: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Mar 22: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Mar 27: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 28: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Mar 30: Sofia Arena, Bulgaria

Mar 31: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania