God Seed are the latest act to be added to the bill of next month's Alt-Fest.

The Norwegian black metal outfit will play on the Metal Stage at the Boughton Estate in Kettering on Saturday, August 16. The festival runs over three days from Friday, August 15.

God Seed features Gaahl and King Ov Hell – both former members of Gorgoroth.

Also added to the bill are The KVB, The Exploding Boy, Kommand+Kontrol and Luna Reign.

For the full line-up and ticket details, visit the festival website.