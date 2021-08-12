God Damn release a punk tribute to Ghostbusters in gritty new single Drop Me Off Where They Clean The Dead Up

God Damn have shared the unruly new single, Drop Me Off Where They Clean The Dead Up, lifted from the band's forthcoming album, Raw Coward, due out September 10 via One Little Independent Records.

Created by Tat Vision, Den McCloud and filmed by David Stanley, Drop Me Off Where They Clean The Dead Up is accompanied by an outlandish music video inspired by the supernatural shenanigans of the cult-classic film Ghostbusters. Think ghost-defying power packs, overalls and unhealthy amounts of slime, swaddled into a punk-rock frenzy of recreational drugs and scantily-clad slime-fuelled freak outs.

As the video's narrative unfolds, the band develop an addict-like attachment to the luminous green slime substance as they venture on an otherworldly high. There's also even a cameo from comedian Joe Lycett.

Guitarist/vocalist Thomas Edwards says of the new album: “We weren’t overly self-aware of making a record which in the end made for something purer. Having not long made a record with Sylvia [Massy] I felt like she gave me all the tools I needed to engineer and produce the band myself, she taught me that the best tools you have are the ones in front of you and how to get the most out of them, pretty hilarious coming from a woman with the largest microphone collection in the world but I think that gave me even more confidence to do away with all the dick swinging gear wankery elitism.

"The guitars were done at home, you can year my creaking conservatory in the wind or the sound of my kids playing in the background on some tracks, I snagged time where I could but mostly those parts were done at 3am.

"Due to restrictions it was obviously hard to get together as a whole band so I sent tracks to Hannah and Rob to do at their lockup in Sheffield, I’d get FaceTime synth chats with them in some weed induced obsession over the songs, they gave it that psych depth and sprinkle of prog, it was actually a really exciting way of doing things, they were totally egging me on with the more ridiculous and dark lyrics, we had a laugh and super in-depth conversations about it all.

"It felt honest, visceral and joyous to be bringing those two into the equation for this record, despite the times, the human connection and love was there, it felt like us mates were pulling ourselves through with this, a coping mechanism if you will. We had a blast.”

Listen to Drop Me Off Where They Clean The Dead Up below:

Raw Coward tracklist:

1. English Slaughterhouse Blues

2. Yout

3. Radiation Acid Queen

4. Cowkaine

5. Sh*t Guitar

6. Little Dead Soul Part 1

7. Little Dead Souls Part 2

8. Drop Me Off Where They Clean The Dead Up

9. Raw Coward

10. Dogsh*t In The Autumn Leaves