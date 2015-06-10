Goblin Rebirth issue Book Of Skulls stream

Goblin Rebirth have released a stream of their track Book Of Skulls, taken from their self-titled debut album.

It follows the launch of previous track Requiem For X - both can be heard below.

The Italian band formed in 2010 around drummer Agostino Marangolo and bassist Fabio Pignatelli – the original rhythm section of 70’s band Goblin, who recorded the soundtracks to several horror films including George A. Romero’s Dawn Of The Dead in 1978.

There are three variants of the band: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, featuring the co-founder and keyboardist, one with Pignatelli, Marangolo and original guitarist Massimo Morante, and Goblin Rebirth.

Pignatelli tells Tough Riffs: “I think it’s a good album – we’re all very satisfied. It has rich atmospheres and is performed with a lot of energy. All the personalities of the musicians emerge in a natural way. There’s a lot of variety in the compositions and, in my opinion, the record is easy to listen to.

“It would make a perfect soundtrack. Now all we need is the film!”

The pair are joined by guitarist Giacomo Anselmi and keyboardists Aidan Zammit and Danilo Cherni, while the record features guest contributions from percussionist Arnaldo Vacca and vocalist Roberta Lombardini.

Goblin Rebirth is launched on June 29 via Relapse Records and it’s now available to pre-order. The band are expected to announce tour dates in the near future.

Tracklist