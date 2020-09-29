Goat Girl announce new album, address disillusionment on Sad Cowboy single

Peckham post-punks Goat Girl will release their second album, On All Fours, via Rough Trade in January. And the South London quartet are offering an early preview of the album with the release of new single Sad Cowboy.

“Sad Cowboy centres around the idea of losing a grip on reality and how often this can happen,” says Goat Girl’s Lottie Cream. “When you’re within a world that constantly makes you feel as though you’re living out a really bad dream, disillusionment is inevitable.”

The band’s follow-up to their self-titled 2018 debut album sees the quartet “veer away from the confrontational lyricism of their debut and indicates Goat Girl’s maturing perspectives in discussing the world's injustices and social prejudices, using the music to explore global, humanitarian, environmental and mindful wellbeing,” according to Rough Trade.

Produced by Dan Carey, the album is scheduled for release on January 29.

Goat Girl On All Fours tracklist:

1. Pest

2. Badibaba

3. Jazz (In The Supermarket)

4. Once Again

5. P.T.S.Tea

6. Sad Cowboy

7. The Crack

8. Closing In

9. Anxiety Feels

10. They Bite On You

11. Bang

12. Where Do We Go From Here?

13. A-Men