GOAT announce new album Oh Death, share funky single Under No Nation

GOAT have announce details of a new album Oh Death, and shared the album's first single, Under No Nation.

The follow-up to 2016's Requiem, the 10-track album will be released on Rocket Recordings on October 21.

Speaking about Under No Nation, the Swedish band say, "This year Goat were invited to the Gods annual feast at the 'Round Table of Funk'. After a very wet evening, and after Goat was pretty funked up, we were handed the manuscript to Under No Nation, and ordered to play this divine 'funk' to the humans – as the gods felt the human spirit is in deep need to get grooving properly again!"

Watch the video for Under No Nation, produced, edited and animated by John-Mark Lapham, below:

The fine people at Rocket Recordings say that Oh Death is "a party to which all are welcome."



"Blithely waving away easy classification, these heat-hazed serenades are just as comfortable in the headspace of vicious ‘70s funk as they are in zesty ZE records post-punk. Folk-haunted incantations and free jazz skronk here find common ground, buoyed by relentless forward motion and raucous energy. All of the above is locked into a delirious gnostic groove that threatens to throw the whole shebang spiralling into orbit."

Lovely.



The tracklisting for for Oh Death is:



1. Soon You Die

2. Chukua Pesa

3. Under No Nation

4. Do The Dance

5. Apegoat

6. Goatmilk

7. Blow The Horns

8. Remind Yourself

9. Blessings

10. Passes Like Clouds

The album is available now to pre-order.