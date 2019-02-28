Go backstage in Paris with Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have shared a video showing behind the scenes footage from their recent show in Paris.

The film was captured at the city’s Zenith on February 22 and shows shots of the French capital, the band preparing for the show and live footage from the concert.

The video is accompanied by the track Lost Inside The Girl, which featured on their most recent studio album Living The Dream, which launched last year.

Check it out below.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators’ European tour continues tonight at Annexet in Stockholm, Sweden, and will wrap up in Lisbon on March 15.

Following their European dates, Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will return to North America for a run of shows throughout July and August.

Earlier this month, Slash reported that work on new Guns N’ Roses material was in the works.

He said: “There's material and stuff going on already for a new record. It's just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don't go, ‘Oh, there's a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works.

“Basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."