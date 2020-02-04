Gloria Cavalera launches attack on Sepultura: “F**k you!”

Gloria Cavalera, wife of former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, has blasted the band's current singer Derrick Green after he claimed it was “hard for people to move on” when it came to the chances of the band's original line-up reuniting.

Green told the Scars And Guitars podcast: “I think for some people, it's hard for them to really move on. It's hard for people to change in general – for the fact that they're fearful of change, because of the unexpected when changing. It's hard for certain people, but that's okay. It's not where we're at musically, and thank god that we were able to move forward and not only rely on the past. I think it's natural for certain people that they gravitate to something that they've known from the past, and maybe that's just where they like to have their heads.

Gloria Cavalera responded angrily to Green’s comments.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “Hey I have a shout out! Fuck You! Max and Iggor [Cavalera, Max's brother and former Sepultura drummer] never ever talk about a reunion. Why do you think they left? Lol. You're needing to talk about Max and Iggor to get some press?? Yeah it is hard for YOU to move on! Max and Igor can Return to their Roots and all you can do is sing lyrics my husband wrote!”

Green replaced Max Cavalera after he left Sepultura acrimoniously following 1996’s Roots album. Cavalera recently revealed that he was “in total depression” after quitting the band.

The two camps have regularly exchanged barbs down the years, though Max revealed he tried to talk to guitarist Andreas Kisser about a reunion in the early 2010s.

He told Metal Hammer in 2018: “I was trying for it. I thought it’d be very cool. Especially after I saw Faith No More get back together. It’s like, ‘Why can’t we do the same?’ I actually talked to Andreas on the phone about it, like, ‘Come on man, let’s do this. Let’s fucking do it. The whole world wants it. It would be a great thing.’ And he agreed with me, then a couple of weeks later it was all back to shit again. So I was, like, ‘Fuck it, I’m not going to try any more.’”

Sepultura’s new album, Quadra, is out on February 7.