Gloo stream new album A Pathetic Youth in full

UK alt.rockers Gloo are streaming their debut album A Pathetic Youth exclusively with Louder.

The band will be self-releasing the album on July 6, but you can hear the full thing now.

Speaking to Louder, drummer Mark Harfield said: "We can't wait for this album to finally come out, so people can have a decent amount of our tracks to drown themselves in.

"This album was tougher to record than write, but as soon as it started coming together and we heard back initial mixes, it got us proper fired up – hopefully it’ll make you feel the same. If you fancy hearing this in the flesh, with the smell of sweat in the air, then be sure to catch us at 2000Trees or on our UK August tour.

"Go get your teeth stuck into it, just be aware it'll bite back.”

The album was reviewed in the latest issue of Classic Rock Magazine, where it was dubbed "bratty, parochial and full of tiny punk- pop gems. Act My Age. Holiday (the video to which is filmed on a local boating pool). No Shit Sally. Punk rock as Ramones and Green Day and Blink 182 wrote it." You can check out the full review now.

A Pathetic Youth is available to pre-order now.

13 Jul: 2000Trees, Cheltenham, UK

03 Aug: Wickham Festival, Wickham, UK

15 Aug: The Thunderbolt, Bristol, UK

16 Aug: The Islington, London, UK

17 Aug: Sticky Mikes, Brighton, UK

18 Aug: Bar 42, Worthing, UK

21 Aug: The Globe, Newcastle, UK

22 Aug: Whiskers, Newquay, UK

26 Aug: The Crown, Littlehampton, UK