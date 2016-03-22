Glenn Hughes: God was watching over me

Glenn Hughes says God was watching over him during his 2013 heart surgery.

The former Deep Purple singer had surgery to repair an enlarged aorta and he says he doesn’t care what people think when he credits God for helping him through his recovery.

Hughes tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “I have become calmer and mellow. But I’ll say this again, and I don’t care what people think of me about why I use the word God, I know that when I had that operation and when I came too and was in recovery, I was in a complete state of calmness.

“Call him what you want, I’m calling him God…he was watching out for me.

“I am overall a very high-energy dude, really anxious and full of life. But after the operation and recovery…very, very mellow. Now I’m feeling great.”

He also reveals that he was diagnosed with a heart murmur when he was a child and says he was lucky not to have suffered heart problems earlier as a result of his dependance on drink and drugs.

Now living a sober and healthy lifestyle, Hughes adds that getting clean was the best thing he’s ever done. “Getting off cocaine was the best thing I ever did, staying sober is the best thing I’ve ever done,” he says.

“Having the operation with my heart and the new aorta has really changed my psychology about life and people and love itself. It’s really quite simple. I surround myself with loving, nurturing people.”

Hughes also discusses his recent knee surgery, his rescheduled tour dates and his relationship with Black Country Communion and Deep Purple – who will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

Aug 09: Annapolis Ram’s Head On Stage, MD

Aug 10: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Aug 12: Salisbury Beach The Blue Ocean, MA

Aug 13: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Aug 15: Buffalo Ironworks, NY

Aug 16: Syracuse Lost Horizons, NY

Aug 18: Sellersville Theater, PA

Aug 19: Jeanette Gator’s, PA

Aug 21: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Aug 22: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop Theater, KY

Aug 25: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Aug 27: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s V’amp’d, NV

Sep 03: Los Angeles The Whisky, CA